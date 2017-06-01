entertainment

In Court

Judge tosses Virginia gun club's defamation lawsuit against Katie Couric

Katie Couric is in the clear after a judge dismissed a $12 million lawsuit filed against her by a Virginia gun club, claiming that a documentary she produced defamed its members because it was edited in a misleading way.

In September 2016, the Virginia Citizens Defense League sued after it was revealed that director Stephanie Soechtig inserted a nine-second gap of silence into the Epix doc “Under the Gun,” making it seem as if the members were stumped by a question Couric posed on gun control.

On Wednesday, Virginia Judge John Gibney Jr. dismissed the suit.

Neither Couric nor Soechtig were available for comment.

