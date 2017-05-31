Playboy model Dani Mathers opens up on body shaming scandal: 'I just wasn't thinking'

Playboy model Dani Mathers revealed she is having trouble facing the world after prosecutors said she secretly snapped a photo of a 71-year-old naked woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media.

“To hide out at my mother’s house at age 30 because of something I’ve done — it just felt really low,” the former Playmate told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “I had lost my privacy after taking privacy from someone else.”

Mathers added she has received death threats since the image went viral in July 2016.

The controversy first occurred when Mathers photographed the woman without her consent in an LA Fitness locker room and posted it on Snapchat with the mocking comment, “If I can’t unsee this than you can’t either.”

The posting was accompanied by a selfie of Mathers in a tank top with her hand over her mouth as if she’s gasping in horror. She was immediately slammed on social media for body shaming the stranger and was consequently banned from all LA Fitness locations.

Mathers was ordered to clean up graffiti on May 25. She pleaded no contest to misdemeanor invasion of privacy in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“Body shaming can devastate its subject,” said Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer at the time. “People are mocked, they’re humiliated and in ways they can never fully get back.”

Under terms of the plea, Mathers will be on probation for three years and must not take photos of people or post them online without their permission. While Mathers was ordered to either serve 45 days in jail or 30 days of graffiti removal, she chose the latter.

The 2015 Playmate of the Year apologized for the incident.

“I didn’t have an intention of breaking the law. I just wasn’t thinking, to be honest,” said Mathers, adding she meant to send the photo privately to a friend.

“My intention was to reply to the conversion I was having with my friend,” said Mathers. “I know the difference between right and wrong and I chose wrong.”

Mathers told ABC she has never met the woman involved in the scandal.

“I never meant to hurt her,” she said. “I never ever intended on showing the world this photo… I hope that she could forgive me. I just want her to be able to move on and move forward in her life and not feel judged… I’m so sorry.”