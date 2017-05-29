Jaden Smith claims he was kicked out of the Four Seasons Hotel

Jaden Smith’s stay at Toronto’s Four Season hotel was anything less than comfortable, the actor ranted on Twitter.

“The Four Seasons in Toronto just made me want to throw up on myself,” Smith, 18, barked on Saturday in a short rant targeting the luxury hotel.

“I hope the Four Seasons in Toronto puts me on the no stay list,” he continued before giving details about what set him off.

“The Four Seasons in Toronto spiked my pancakes with cheese, I’m surprised I’m still alive,” he said. “After they kicked me out of my room.”

Smith is filming his newest film, “Life in a Year,” opposite Cara Delevingne in the Canadian city.

Requests for comment from both Smith’s rep and the Four Seasons were not immediately returned.

Click here for more in the New York Post.