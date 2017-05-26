David Letterman: Trump representing America 'makes me sick'

David Letterman said knowing President Trump is representing America abroad makes him "sick."

The late night veteran called Trump a "a big, wealthy dope" in a new interview with GQ magazine.

"I'm disappointed that this man is representing me and my country," Letterman told GQ. "It makes me sick."

When asked if he wished he did not have Trump on his late night show, Letterman said he did not regret it adding Trump was a "great guest.

"We always looked forward to having him on," Letterman admitted. "He was just a big, wealthy dope who'd come on and we would make fun of his hair. I would refer to him as a slumlord."

The 70-year-old said he now feels Trump is a "goon" and "a man without a core, a man without a soul." He questioned if there is even a "guy in there?"