Bethenny Frankel confirms she dated Alex Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet

Bethenny Frankel finally addressed rumors about her love life.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star admitted to dating Alex Rodriguez during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

"I was out with him twice," Frankel said. "I went out with him on two dates."

Another long-time rumor Frankel put to rest was what happened between her and "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Stonestreet, who was also a guest on "Watch What Happens Live" with Frankel" was put on the hot seat when host Andy Cohen asked if they were ever an item.

"Since he's an actor and I live my life out loud, I'll let you start unless you want me to answer," Frankel told Stonestreet after the two exchanged awkward glances.

Stonestreet then said, "I think we decided that we make much better friends, but she’s a wonderful kisser" before clinking glasses with the reality star.