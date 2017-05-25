Dog crashes live Russian news broadcast

One Russian news anchor had a rough day at work.

Ilona Linarte was startled on camera after a black Labrador interrupted her live broadcast on Mir24 last week.

In a video clip, which started to go viral this week, the canine can be spotted approaching Linarte before barking, causing her to turn around and meet her surprise guest.

“I’ve got a dog here,” she exclaimed in Russian. “What is this dog doing in the studio?”

The mysterious dog, looking to get some more airtime, jumped up next to Linarte and climbed onto her desk before earning a friendly petting.

The station revealed that the dog was on set for another show, but ended up getting loose.

Unfortunately for the pooch, he didn’t earn a co-anchor role with Linarte.

“I actually prefer cats,” she told the audience. “I’m a cat lady.”