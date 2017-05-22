Vanessa Bayer leaves 'SNL' after 7 years

"Saturday Night Live" is losing another longtime cast member.

Vanessa Bayer finished her seventh season with NBC's comedy institution this weekend.

Her memorable impressions include Miley Cyrus, Rachel from "Friends" and Jonah the Bar Mitzvah Boy. She's been with the show longer than any other female cast member.

Bayer, who's acted in movies recently including "Trainwreck," announced her departure on Instagram Saturday. She said her tenure has been a dream come true.

Another veteran cast member, Bobby Moynihan, left for a role on a CBS sitcom.

