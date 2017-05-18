Bobby Moynihan leaving 'Saturday Night Live' for CBS sitcom

Bobby Moynihan is scheduled to leave NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” following this weekend’s season finale.

Deadline.com reported on Wednesday evening that the 40-year-old comedian is bowing out after nine season. CBS recently picked up the pilot for a new sitcom titled “Me, Myself & I,” which will star Moynihan and John Laroquette.

Moynihan is recognized as the second-longest tenured member of the late night sketch comedy series behind Keenan Thompson. His best known recurring character is Drunk Uncle, who shows up to tell stories on the "Weekend Update" segment.

In addition to this work on “SNL,” Moynihan has also voiced characters in the animated films "The Secret Life of Pets," ''Inside Out" and "Monsters University."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

