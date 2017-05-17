Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' nightmare: 'I'm never living that down'

Miley Cyrus had no problem stripping down and swinging on a wrecking ball. But that was in 2013.

Now the pop star looks back with horror at her "Wrecking Ball" music video.

"That's something you can't take away. Swinging naked on a wrecking ball lives forever," she said on Westwood One’s "Zach Sang Show." "Once you do that in the amass that I did, it's forever. I'm never living that down."

She said she fears that she "will always be the naked girl on the wrecking ball."

"I'm always the naked girl on the wrecking ball," she said. "I should have thought about how long that was going to have to follow me around."

‪#Malibu is available now!!! @AppleMusic - miley.lk/Malibu‬ ‪@Spotify - miley.lk/StreamMalibu‬ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 11, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

She said her "worst nightmare" is to have "Wrecking Ball" played at her funeral.

"That's my worst nightmare," she admitted saying it keeps her up at night.

The 24-year-old recently opened to to Billboard about reinventing herself and leaving her pot-smoking, partying ways behind her.

#Malibu May 11th! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

"I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do," she told Billboard.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.