Michael Moore focuses on Trump in documentary 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Michael Moore has secretly been filming a new documentary focusing on President Donald Trump.

The upcoming film, titled “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which refers to the date Trump became president-elect, is also a play on his 2004 George W. Bush documentary, “Fahrenheit 9/11.”

Page Six reported that Harvey and Bob Weinstein announced on Tuesday that they’ve acquired world rights to the new film, which they will shop at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, Moore is “currently directing” the new film, “which he has kept under wraps for many months.” Moore said of his newest project on Trump, “No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked… That all ends with this movie.”

The Weinsteins are no strangers to Moore. They previously released “Fahrenheit 9/11,” which earned $222 million and also premiered in Cannes. While Moore did sue the Weinsteins in a multi-million dispute over the profits, the publication added that the suit was settled amicably.