Jimmy Kimmel to host 90th Academy Awards in 2018

Jimmy Kimmel is already scheduled to host the 90th Academy Awards, which is taking place in 2018.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old TV host and comedian will return with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, the team behind this year’s ceremony.

Ratings for the 89th Oscars, which took place this past February, were the lowest since 2008 with 32.9 million viewers, prompting Kimmel to joke that he’ll never get asked back.

This year’s show stirred headlines thanks to the drama behind the envelope gaffe in which Faye Dunaway, reading an incorrect card, announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner. The snafu was corrected on stage and "Moonlight" was given the award.

The 90th Oscars will take place on March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC.

Kimmel recently garnered attention of his own for comments he made on his late night show that all Americans deserve the same level of health care given his infant son, who was born with a heart defect that required surgery to repair.

Kimmel criticized GOP lawmakers for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, as well as mocked critics who called him elitist for his health care comments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.