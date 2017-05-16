Anthony Bourdain shows off romance with Italian star Asia Argento

Anthony Bourdain is heating things up in the romance department.

The 60-year-old celebrity chef posted a photo where he's spotted cozying up to girlfriend Asia Argento on Tuesday. The 41-year-old Italian actress also posted the same image on social media featuring the hashtag #PerfectMoment.

Another Green World photo by @Blue.lou A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on May 16, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

ANTHONY BOURDAIN MOVES ON WITH ITALIAN STAR

Page Six confirmed the relationship in February after the Italian media reported that the pair were dating while Bourdain was visiting Rome to film a new episode of his show “Parts Unknown.”

The publication also revealed last September that Bourdain was separated from his wife of nine years, MMF fighter Ottavia.

“My husband half-jokes that he married Sophia Loren, but ended up with Jean-Claude Van Damme,” she said at the time.