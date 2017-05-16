entertainment

Anthony Bourdain shows off romance with Italian star Asia Argento

Anthony Bourdain poses backstage with the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Anthony Bourdain poses backstage with the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.  (Reuters)

Anthony Bourdain is heating things up in the romance department.

The 60-year-old celebrity chef posted a photo where he's spotted cozying up to girlfriend Asia Argento on Tuesday. The 41-year-old Italian actress also posted the same image on social media featuring the hashtag #PerfectMoment.

Another Green World photo by @Blue.lou

ANTHONY BOURDAIN MOVES ON WITH ITALIAN STAR

Page Six confirmed the relationship in February after the Italian media reported that the pair were dating while Bourdain was visiting Rome to film a new episode of his show “Parts Unknown.”

The publication also revealed last September that Bourdain was separated from his wife of nine years, MMF fighter Ottavia.

“My husband half-jokes that he married Sophia Loren, but ended up with Jean-Claude Van Damme,” she said at the time.

