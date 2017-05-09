Entertainment

Jason Aldean, wife Brittany Kerr announce pregnancy

Jason Aldean (left) and his wife Brittany Kerr arrive at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 2, 2017.

Jason Aldean (left) and his wife Brittany Kerr arrive at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 2, 2017.  (Reuters)

Things are "Just Gettin' Started" for country music star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr.

The couple announced Monday night they are expecting their first child together.

"SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," Kerr, 28, captioned a photo of the pair in matching "Baby Mama" and "Baby Daddy" shirts.

She added, "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"

Aldean, 40, shared on his Instagram, "This year just gets better and better."

The country star has two daughters with his ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

