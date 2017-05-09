Jason Aldean, wife Brittany Kerr announce pregnancy

Things are "Just Gettin' Started" for country music star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr.

The couple announced Monday night they are expecting their first child together.

"SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," Kerr, 28, captioned a photo of the pair in matching "Baby Mama" and "Baby Daddy" shirts.

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

She added, "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"

Aldean, 40, shared on his Instagram, "This year just gets better and better."

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

The country star has two daughters with his ex-wife Jessica Ussery.