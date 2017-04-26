10 shocking HGTV scandals

One of the “Property Brothers” stars, Jonathan Scott, made headlines after an attention-grabbing bar fight in North Dakota in June. Reports at the time stated the fight broke out when the bar closed and Scott and others became upset when their drinks were taken away. TMZ reported the bar’s bouncer had Scott in a headlock and the TV star called 911 to report that he’d been assaulted. Following the incident, Fargo City attorney Erik Johnson announced no charges would be filed due to a lack of evidence. Scott later told Fox News of the incident: "The press sometimes jumps onto something. For me, the funny thing is I was just trying to help somebody in that situation. I'm the type of person like on our shows, we're helping families."