8 things you didn't know about Keith Urban

Country star Keith Urban has been dominating the music scene lately. After serving as a judge on “American Idol” for four seasons, Urban currently has a number one song —“The Fighter”— topping the charts with Carrie Underwood.

Urban rose to a new level of fame after marrying Hollywood starlet Nicole Kidman in 2006. The relationship turned his life around as he dealt with his drug and alcohol addiction issues. He now leads a clean life.

The 49-year-old has been in the music scene for quite some time but there are a few facts you may not know about the singer.

1. Keith and Nicole tell their kids when they want to have 'kissy-kissy' time

Kidman revealed that she and her husband tells their kids when they need their private time. “[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time,” she told “The Moms” Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein.



2. Nicole isn't his first "Niki"

Keith dated model Niki Taylor from 2002 to 2004. In 2006, she told People magazine she was with Urban before he became super popular. “...His career got really busy, I got really busy, and we never saw each other,” she said. “We’re still friends, and I’m so happy for him and Nicole.” Taylor’s nickname for Keith was "Kiki" and the then couple got matching tattoos reading, "Amor Vincit Omnia," Latin for "Love conquers all.” They have both since had them covered, according to Yahoo.



3. Urban turns to fried pimento-cheese sandwiches for inspiration

Keith tends to hate his work when he is hungry, his team revealed to People magazine in 2010. “It’s a low blood sugar thing,” Urban said. “You forget to eat. The ideas start to sound terrible.” One of his cowriters Monty Powell said to fix the issue, “We’ll hop into his old pickup truck, drive into Leipers Fork for fried pimento-cheese sandwiches. There’s a hit song in every fried pimento-cheese sandwich!”

4. Urban prefers to write in pen

He revealed to People that he “likes the permanency” of a pen instead of a pencil and that he dislikes computers. He explained, “I can’t type fast enough.”

5. Keith won't miss family dinners

Keith and Nicole have two girls together, and while the Hollywood powerhouse couple are often busy they make every night family night. At the ACM’s Kidman told Access Hollywood the kids come before work.

“There’s times when we are much quieter and there are times when there’s an enormous amount going on but through it all we stay very, very tight,” she explained. “We literally eat dinner together every night. We pick up the kids from school, and we have a sit down dinner. That is a part of our routine as a family and I think that’s a great thing to do…”

6. He's a crier

Keith opened up to Rolling Stones and admitted that he believes in a good cry. ”When I haven't cried in a while, I can tell I get pent-up," he said in the 2016 interview. "Then maybe once a month I have a good cry, one big avalanche of a torrential downpour, and I feel amazing for weeks afterward. The streets are cleaned, the skies are blue, there's no humidity and it's beautiful.”

7. He dropped out of school at the age of 15

He got his first taste of fame when he was the lead in “Oliver!” and all of his classmates wore buttons with his face on it. At 15-years-old he dropped out of school with his parents' blessings and went on tour.



8. He takes 24 guitars on tour

In an interview with KISS FM's Sophie Monk and Matty Action, he said he takes 24 guitars with him on the road. He also admitted that he gives a signed guitar away every show.