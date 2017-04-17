Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Country

8 things you didn't know about Keith Urban

By Blanche Johnson | Fox News
Nicole Kidman, left, and Keith Urban arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nicole Kidman, left, and Keith Urban arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Country star Keith Urban has been dominating the music scene lately. After serving as a judge on “American Idol” for four seasons, Urban currently has a number one song —“The Fighter”— topping the charts with Carrie Underwood.

Urban rose to a new level of fame after marrying Hollywood starlet Nicole Kidman in 2006. The relationship turned his life around as he dealt with his drug and alcohol addiction issues. He now leads a clean life.

The 49-year-old has been in the music scene for quite some time but there are a few facts you may not know about the singer. 

1. Keith and Nicole tell their kids when they want to have 'kissy-kissy' time

File-This jan. 6, 2017, file photo shows Nicole Kidman attending the 6th Annual AACTA International Awards held at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Kidman says her comments that Americans should support President-elect Donald Trump were merely a statement of her belief in democracy, not an endorsement of incoming president. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

 (Associated Press )

Kidman revealed that she and her husband tells their kids when they need their private time. “[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time,” she told “The Moms” Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein.

2. Nicole isn't his first "Niki"

Nicole Kidman

 (Associated Press)

Keith dated model Niki Taylor from 2002 to 2004. In 2006, she told People magazine she was with Urban before he became super popular. “...His career got really busy, I got really busy, and we never saw each other,” she said. “We’re still friends, and I’m so happy for him and Nicole.” Taylor’s nickname for Keith was "Kiki" and the then couple got matching tattoos reading, "Amor Vincit Omnia," Latin for "Love conquers all.” They have both since had them covered, according to Yahoo.

3. Urban turns to fried pimento-cheese sandwiches for inspiration

Keith Urban (left) and Carrie Underwood perform "The Fighter" at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 2, 2017.

 (Reuters)

Keith tends to hate his work when he is hungry, his team revealed to People magazine in 2010. “It’s a low blood sugar thing,” Urban said. “You forget to eat. The ideas start to sound terrible.” One of his cowriters Monty Powell said to fix the issue, “We’ll hop into his old pickup truck, drive into Leipers Fork for fried pimento-cheese sandwiches. There’s a hit song in every fried pimento-cheese sandwich!”

4. Urban prefers to write in pen

Country singer and judge Keith Urban poses at the party for the finalists of the television show "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California March 7, 2013.

 (Reuters)

He revealed to People that he “likes the permanency” of a pen instead of a pencil and that he dislikes computers. He explained, “I can’t type fast enough.”

5. Keith won't miss family dinners

Grammy-Award%20winner%20and%20current%20American%20Idol%20judge%20Keith%20Urban%20married%20fellow%20Aussie%20and%20Academy%20Award%20winner%20Nicole%20Kidman%20in%202006.%20They%20have%20two%20daughters%20together%2C%20Sunday%20and%20Faith.%0AREAD%3A%20How%20Nicole%20Kidman%20and%20Keith%20Urban%20Stay%20Happily%20Married%0A

 (Reuters)

Keith and Nicole have two girls together, and while the Hollywood powerhouse couple are often busy they make every night family night. At the ACM’s Kidman told Access Hollywood the kids come before work.

“There’s times when we are much quieter and there are times when there’s an enormous amount going on but through it all we stay very, very tight,” she explained. “We literally eat dinner together every night. We pick up the kids from school, and we have a sit down dinner. That is a part of our routine as a family and I think that’s a great thing to do…”

6. He's a crier

nicole kidman keith urban better half reuters

 (Reuters)

Keith opened up to Rolling Stones and admitted that he believes in a good cry. ”When I haven't cried in a while, I can tell I get pent-up," he said in the 2016 interview. "Then maybe once a month I have a good cry, one big avalanche of a torrential downpour, and I feel amazing for weeks afterward. The streets are cleaned, the skies are blue, there's no humidity and it's beautiful.”

7. He dropped out of school at the age of 15

"American Idol" judge Urban made $28 million this year. Not too bad!

 (Reuters)

He got his first taste of fame when he was the lead in “Oliver!” and all of his classmates wore buttons with his face on it. At 15-years-old he dropped out of school with his parents' blessings and went on tour. 

8. He takes 24 guitars on tour

Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-SHOW) - RTX17WAT

 (Reuters)

In an interview with KISS FM's Sophie Monk and Matty Action, he said he takes 24 guitars with him on the road. He also admitted that he gives a signed guitar away every show.

You can follow Blanche Johnson on Twitter @blancheFOXLA.