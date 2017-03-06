Prince Michael Jackson describes the moment he realized his father was famous

Prince Michael Jackson is making his father proud.

The 20-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson appeared on "Good Morning America" on Monday, and chatted about creating his own production company as well as the charitable student organization he co-founded called Heal Los Angeles.

The organization — which focuses on helping those suffering from child abuse, homelessness, and hunger — is inspired by his father's own charitable organization, Heal the World.

"I'm not a fan of having my private or personal life out there, but I understand the importance of showing what I do, and hopefully try to inspire others to kind of continue spreading the good and helping the community," he told GMA's Robin Roberts.

And he also understands what his father meant to so many of his fans. Prince described what it was like finding out his dad was incredibly famous.

"It did take a while," he admitted. "Even after we realized he was the King of Pop, even to this day, I don't think it holds the same weight to us as to other people, because he was our dad, or daddy, whatever you want to call him."

"I guess when we realized it, is when we saw videos of him performing," he recalled. "We were out of the country at the time, and we were watching videos of his performances, and I'd been used to seeing most females pass out when they see their artist — and you know, they get very emotional — but what blew my mind was when I saw these big muscle-bound dudes fainting and having to be dragged out. I was like, 'OK, there's something else going on here.'"

Prince's production company is called King's Son Production, and he explained how he came up with the name.

"My father was the King of Pop and King's Son Productions has this mantra where a title is earned, but a name is given," Jackson noted.

"So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that's through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get. So, it's a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intensive purposes I am the King's son -- working to get my own epithet."

But he says that his father would have bee supportive of anything his children chose to do, as long as they're "the best" at it.

"As we were growing up my dad always said, 'I really don't care what you do in life, as long as you're happy doing it and you're the best at what you do. If you want to be a janitor at a high school, you should be the best janitor that you can be,'" he shared.

"So, I think that he would always be the supporting figure to me and my siblings and support us in all the endeavors that we try."