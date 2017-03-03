George W. Bush praises Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars opening monologue

President Donald Trump may not have appreciated Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue at the 89th Academy Awards, but the late night host has found a fan in former president George W. Bush.

The 43rd President of the United States told Kimmel he thought his performance was "damn good."

"I saw your opening. I thought it was damn good!" Bush said during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Thursday.

Kimmel asked Bush how he dealt with jokes made against him while he was president specifically Will Ferell's impression of him on "Saturday Night Live."



"I love humor and the best humor is when you make fun of yourself," Bush said.

Kimmel fired back, "Tell that to the president."

Bush also recalled a dinner he had with "SNL" executive producer Lorne Michaels during which they discussed who came up with the infamous fake word "strategery."

"I said, 'Well let me ask you this? Did you come up with misunderestimate,'" Bush recalled.

Kimmel also asked Bush if his father, George H. W. Bush, was faking being sick to avoid the inauguration.

"You're a funny man," Bush said to which Kimmel said, "That wasn't a joke."