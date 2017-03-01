Heather Morris ready for 'Dancing with the Stars' after taking break to raise her kids

Heather Morris loves nothing more than being a mom but balancing a career in Hollywood and raising two children under the age of 4 has been challenging.

But the former "Glee" star is ready for her comeback after taking on fewer roles since having her first son in 2013.

"I'm definitely excited and you know ready," Morris told Fox News. "I've stayed at home with [my kids] for a couple years and that's wonderful and really important."

She added, "You need to have balance in life."

Morris' "Dancing with the Stars" partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy is also juggling raising his son while being on the show.

Chmerkovskiy and fiancee Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their son Shai Aleksander January 4. Murgatroyd is also competing on the new season of "DWTS" as "The Bachelor" star Nick Viall's partner.

"For Peta, it's also good to get back to what you love," Morris told us. "It's good for you."

Morris also said her former "Glee" stars are excited to watch her compete on the hit ABC show.

"I was just texting with Kevin [McHale] yesterday and he was like, 'Oh my God.' I told him, 'I really hope you come,' and he was like, Ah I love it!'"

Follow Fox News' Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.