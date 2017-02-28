President Trump on Oscars blunder: 'To end that way was sad'

Movie stars may not want to spend so much time talking politics and spend more time getting their big award show right.

That was President Donald Trump's advice in a series of interviews he gave Monday ahead of his first Congressional address.

In an exclusive interview with "FOX & Friends," Trump responded to jokes in Jimmy Kimmel's Academy Awards monologue that insinuated he's racist.

"It just seems the other side, whenever they are losing badly, they always pull out the race card," Trump told "FOX & Friends" in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday morning.

Among other jokes at Trump's expense, Kimmel said "Remember when last year the Oscars were considered racist?" suggesting that now things are even worse with Trump.

"The fact is, I did pretty well, much better than past people in the Republican Party in the recent election, having to do with Hispanics, having to do with African Americans," he said. "I did pretty well or I wouldn't be sitting here."

When asked if Trump took Kimmel's joke seriously, he said, "I can't."

"Because I consider it a very serious [accusation] when they say it and I have to write it off as purely politics."

Trump also responded to the night's best picture gaffe, when "La La Land" was mistakenly awarded the night's top honor. He said maybe it could have been avoided if the stars spent a little less time on him.

DONALD TRUMP JABS PEPPER OSCARS

"I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end," Trump told Breitbart. "It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."