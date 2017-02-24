Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump live stream taken down after reported gunshots near art exhibit

Shia LaBeouf has taken down his anti-Trump live stream project after gunshots were reportedly fired near the art exhibit in New Mexico.

“We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area,” tweeted the 30-year-old actor-turned-artist on Thursday morning. “The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.”

Albuquerque Police have not commented on the possible shooting incident.

LaBeouf’s art project, “He Will Not Divide Us,” first launched on Inauguration Day at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, N.Y. It featured a camera placed on a wall outside of the museum with the phrase written in bold lettering, encouraging participants to recite the chant in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump. It was shut down on Feb. 10 after it became an ongoing public safety hazard.

LaBeouf then relocated the exhibit to Albuquerque’s El Rey Theater on Saturday, where it lasted less than a week before it was vandalized with red spray paint.

"We are anti the normalization of division. That's it. The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you," said LaBeouf to the Albuquerque Journal. "We're just the anti normalization of division."

On Tuesday, the camera was still covered in paint for several hours before it was scraped off.