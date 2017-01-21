Shia LaBeouf leads with 'will not divide us' on Inauguration Day

On Inauguration Day, actor Shia LaBeouf led a group of teenagers with the chant: "He will not divide us."

Looking into a camera placed on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, a diverse group of teenagers — some wearing backpacks — chanted the words on the day Donald Trump was named president in Washington, D.C.

Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was also in the crowd and recited the five-word chant. At one point a man held a sign that read: "Abort Trump."

The camera has been in place since 9 a.m. EST on Friday. A website for the movement says the camera will be available and will livestream for the next four years — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.