Ryan Seacrest shares picture of fire damage at his home

Ryan Seacrest‘s Beverly Hills mansion was the scene of a fire on Sunday night.

“Fire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok,” the 42-year-old radio host wrote alongside a photo of charred remains and debris.

According to TMZ, it was an electrical fire off Seacrest’s driveway.

In 2012, Seacrest reportedly bought Ellen DeGeneres’ $49 million Beverly Hills estate. The home, which boasts three guest houses, sits on 2.87 acres of land.

A rep for Seacrest did not immediately respond to a request for comment

This article originally appeared in Page Six.