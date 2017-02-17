Holly Madison sues male enhancement pill manufacturer

Holly Madison is suing a male enhancement pill manufacturer.

TMZ reported the 37-year-old former Playboy Playmate discovered an article online stating she conducted an interview with Dr. Oz describing how Hugh Hefner took Blackcore Edge to cure his erectile dysfunction. In her suit, Madison said the endorsement is false.

HOLLY MADISON LAWSUIT ALLEGES SHE WAS SECRETLY FILMED IN HER DRESSING ROOM

The gossip site stated that according to the legal documents, the article made it seem that Madison stated, "when Hefner took a pile 15 minutes later his blood would start pumping! He got stronger, bigger, and lasted as long as an 18-year-old."

The article also made it appeared that Madison insisted all the girls in the Playboy Mansion benefitted from the pills.

Madison not only denied the details within the article, but she also claimed that she never did an interview with Dr. Oz about her 90-year-old former boyfriend and Playboy founder. She also claimed that the article was written to appear as if it were affiliated with Men’s Health, but seemed to be a knock-off website.

HOLLY MADISON WOULD HAVE HER DAUGHTER 'FORCIBLY REMOVED' IF SHE MOVED IN WITH HEF

In addition to the alleged fake quotes, Madison is also suing the company for using her name and image without consent.

Madison previously released a memoir in 2015 titled “Down the Rabbit Hole,” which explored her life in Hefner’s home, and detailed the alleged years of verbal and emotional abuse she endured.

