Christie Brinkley loves being called an icon

Christie Brinkley is proud of being called an "icon."

Fox News caught up with the 63-year-old model at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch event in New York City Thursday night.

"It's so amazing to hear people call me an icon," Brinkley told us.

A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

The super model walked the red carpet in a bright red jumpsuit alongside her two daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook who posed with their mom for Sports Illustrated.

"[I] never thought I'd be posing with my daughters 38 years after my debut," she gushed adding how excited she is to see her "daughters' dreams come true."

She also told us how the idea came about for the mom-and-daughter trio to pose together.

"[A] Sports Illustrated editor came up with the idea for [the] mom and daughters shoot," Brinkley said. [The editor] saw Sailor and thought she was my mini-me [and] Alexa has [a] Sofia Loren look."

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

Alexa, 31, is Brinkley's daughter with singer Billy Joel and Sailor, 19, is her daughter with Peter Cook.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.