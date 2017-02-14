NY Times reporter apologizes for calling First Lady Melania Trump 'a hooker'

The New York Times reporter that referred to First Lady Melania Trump as "a hooker" has apologized.

"I want to take ownership of a mistake I made," New York Times features writer Jacob Bernstein said on Twitter. "Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady."

He continued, "My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely."

Model Emily Ratajkowski revealed in a tweet Monday that an unidentified New York Times reporter called the first lady a "hooker."

"Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me 'Melania is a hooker,'" the model tweeted.

The Bernie Sanders supporter added it doesn't matter what your politics are, "it's crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should."

Melania Trump thanked Ratajkowski on Twitter for defending her."Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women," Trump tweeted at Ratajkowski, adding the hashtags "#PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady."

The Times said they had they reprimanded the reporter for referring to "an unfounded rumor."

"The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse."