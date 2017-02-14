Chris Pratt finds strength in his favorite Bible verse.

The actor wrote on Instagram that his brother made him a hand-made gift with a verse from Philippians.

The verse reads, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

Pratt had originally asked his brother Cully, who is an army veteran, to make him a wooden tray for his keys, wallet and pistol. He had requested the "usual Chris:" An "American bald eagle smoking a cigar, holding a machine gun and an American flag whirling all bad ass in the wind maybe with some nunchucks or something."

"But then," Pratt wrote, "I thought a lot about being homesick. I'd like having a touchstone that I could take with me as I travel on the road for work."

That's when he came up with the idea of a tray with Philippians 4:13. One day later, his brother gave him the gift which also has a picture of Jesus etched in it.

"It's my favorite thing I have," Pratt wrote adding his brother is a "hero who loves to make something out of nothing with his bare hands."