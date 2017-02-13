Neither Scott Baio nor his wife will continue shopping at Nordstrom, tweet suggests

Guess those sitcom checks really add up.



Former “Happy Days” and “Charles in Charge” star Scott Baio shared on Twitter a receipt totaling the amount his wife Renee spent at Nordstrom department store in 2016.

$30,062.16!

Baio captioned the tweet “NEVER AGAIN” and tagged several Trumps, likely signaling he will no longer be shopping at the retailer after Nordstrom announced last week it would no longer be carrying Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

The move drew criticism from her father, President Trump, and garnered her line on-air support from one of his staffers, Kellyanne Conway, which ended up getting her “counseled,” according to Press Secretary Sean Spicer.