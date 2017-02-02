Trump slams Schwarzenegger at prayer breakfast: 'Pray for Arnold'

In a recent interview with “Extra,” Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke out against President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily restricts citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.



So at Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, the president fired back at his successor on “The Apprentice.” Trump was introduced at the event by “The New Celebrity Apprentice’s” executive producer Mark Burnett.

“We had tremendous success on ‘The Apprentice,’ and when I ran for president I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it, and they hired a big, big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster and Mark [Burnett] will never, never bet against Trump again.”

Trump then quipped, "I want to just pray for Arnold if we can -- for those ratings.”

The audience responded with mild laughter.

Schwarzenegger responded to Trump's remarks on Twitter saying, "Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV because you're such an expert in ratings and I take over your job and then people can finally sleep comfortably again, hmm?"

Earlier this week, Schwarzenegger called Trump’s executive order “hasty.”

“To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship… I was in that position,” the former California governor said. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy, and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.”

Schwarzenegger took over for Trump this year as host of NBC’s “The New Celebrity Apprentice.”