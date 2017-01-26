Ex-'SNL' writer offered job by 'Rick & Morty' creator after Barron Trump tweet

Disgraced comedy writer Katie Rich might not be out of work for long.

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer, who came under fire for tweeting that Barron Trump "will be this country's first homeschool shooter" was just offered another job.

Creator of the Adult Swim cartoon "Rick & Morty," Dan Harmon, has offered Rich a job saying he "tolerates all jokes."

Harmon responded to a tweet about Rich's indefinite suspension from NBC by saying "Aaaaaaaand hired."

I'm sure Katie Rich will have better offers but I'll start bidding, will fly her to LA first class and give her what my studio pays me — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 23, 2017

He then offered to fly Rich first class to meet with his studio executives.

Harmon concluded saying, "Yes I would. I would tolerate all jokes. I do tolerate all jokes. And so do you. Because we have not lost our motherf--king god damn minds."

A rep for Turner Broadcasting Systems, which owns Adult Swim, did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Rich faced a slew of comments criticizing her for taking aim at the 10-year-old Trump. She has since taken down her website and cleared her social media pages except for one tweet apologizing for her words.

"I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry," she tweeted Monday night.

