Just minutes into the 74th annual Golden Globes, host Jimmy Fallon used his time on stage to take digs at President-elect Donald Trump.

The show kicked off with a star-studded musical ode to "La La Land" and then the popular "Tonight Show" host was forced to improvise for the first few minutes of the show due to a broken teleprompter.

Once his script was up and running he welcomed Hollywood guests and viewers to the 74th annual Golden Globes which he said is "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."

He continued by mentioning Globes-nominated show "Game of Thrones" saying, "A lot of people had wondered what it would have been like if King Joffrey had lived. Well, in 12 days we're going to find out." Joffrey was best known for his cruel, cowardly and over-indulged character.

And Fallon did not stop there. He pointed out actress Meryl Streep, who is nominated for her role playing Florence Foster Jenkins. He said the character was "deemed the world's worst opera singer, and even she turned down performing at Donald Trump's inauguration."

It wasn't just Fallon who took aim at the President-elect. Hugh Laurie, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, began his acceptance speech saying he was glad to be at the "last ever Golden Globes."

"I don't mean to be gloomy, [but] it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'foreign' and 'press' in the title," the former "House" star said of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association which determines the show's winners. "I think to some republicans, even the word 'association' is slightly sketchy."

It's the first time in nearly a decade that someone other than Ricky Gervais or the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Globes.

During the show, Aaron Taylor-Johnson took home the night's first award for best supporting actor for his role in "Nocturnal Animals."

Billy Bob Thornton was another early winner for his role in the Amazon series "Goliath." He won best TV drama actor.

"The People v. O.J. Simpson," which lead the TV nominees with five nominations, took home Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television. Sarah Paulson also won Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her role in the series.

