Carrie Fisher, best known as the iconic double-bun hairdo-wearing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died Tuesday following a heart attack, FoxNews.com confirmed. She was 60.
Her fellow actors took to Twitter to share their condolences.
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016
We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed.— Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016
When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016
Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too.— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 27, 2016
No damsel in distress! RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/4jY3hw5EgJ— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace.— graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016
Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed.— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016
I appreciate people who turn pain into laughs. R.I.P. Carrie Fisher.— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) December 27, 2016
No... please... not Carrie Fisher. This has been the absolute worst year. This is not fair..— Lana (@HelloImLana) December 27, 2016
The news of Carrie Fisher passing away is simply terrible.— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 27, 2016
I had my action figures & Star Wars cards out in a show of support this week. pic.twitter.com/4Rn1VjFnnd
RIP Carrie Fisher. Such a terrible loss.— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) December 27, 2016
So sad to hear about the passing of the amazingly talented and spirited, Carrie Fisher. May the force be with you, Carrie. #RIPPrincess pic.twitter.com/6YM5tIu7uE— Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
R.I.P.
Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016
You will always be my first crush and the force will always be with you @carrieffisher #rip #CarrieFisher— Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) December 27, 2016
I can't take much more of 2016. #RIP #CarrieFisher 🙁— Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) December 27, 2016
What a woman #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/lt4w6AFwp0— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 27, 2016
"Someone is staring at you in Personal Growth." - Carrie Fisher, "When Harry Met Sally" 😢— Ree Drummond (@thepioneerwoman) December 27, 2016