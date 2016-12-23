Cookshop in Chelsea is still so hot even Gwyneth Paltrow needs help scoring a table.

We’re told the actress and her consciously uncoupled former hubby Chris Martin and mom Blythe Danner were part of a group of 10 who needed a well-connected pal to book a table that was already reserved for another party in two hours.

Paltrow and company agreed to scram before the next party arrived — although three of her guests stayed longer and were offered a free drink to relocate in the eatery.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.