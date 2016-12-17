Ryan Scott’s One to Five Recipes!

Soon you will be overwhelmed with holiday leftovers. But in his new cookbook "One to Five," Chef Ryan Scott shows you how to turn leftovers into five easy dishes.

PORK SHOULDER:

TOTAL TIME: 8 hours, 20 minutes

MAKES: 1 roast

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. onion powder

1 tbsp. dried minced onion

1 tsp. lemon pepper

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. garlic salt

1 (7 lb.) bone-in shoulder pork roast

2 tbsp. jarred chicken soup base

3 c. yellow or white onion, finely chopped

1 (12 oz.) can of beer

Instructions:

Stir together onion powder, dried onion, lemon pepper, black pepper, and garlic salt in a small bowl.

Pat the pork dry with paper towels. Add pork to skillet and cook 10-12 minutes.

Transfer pork to a 6-quart slow-cooker. Rub chicken soup base and spices all over pork and then add onion and beer to the pot. Cook about 8 hours.

Remove pork to cutting board-let it cool for 15 minutes before dividing the pork into large pieces.

-----------------------

SCOTT STREET TACOS

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

SERVES: 8

Ingredients:

½ c. diced red onion

2 tbsp. jalapeño chile, finely chopped

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

2 c. finely shredded cabbage, loosely packed

½ c. fresh cilantro, chopped

½ c. scallions, chopped

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 c. shredded pork shoulder

¼ c. water

8 (6-inch) corn tortillas

1 large ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and cut into 16 slices

Hot sauces, for serving

Instructions:

Stir together red onion, jalapeño, lemon juice, salt, pepper, in a medium bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes to allow flavors to develop. Stir in cabbage, cilantro, scallions.

Heat oil in medium skillet over medium-high. Add shredded pork, and cook until the meat is lightly browned and the edges are crisp. 2-3 minutes. Add ¼ cup of water to skillet, and cook until the moisture evaporates 1-2 minutes, stirring in any browned bits from bottom of the skillet.

Warm tortillas in the oven. Place 2 slices of avocado on each tortilla, followed by ¼ cup of pork. Top each with slaw mixture, and serve with a selection of hot sauces on the side.

-----------------------

SAN FRANCISCO VIETNAMESE PORK SALAD

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

SERVES: 2

Ingredients:

1 c. water

¼ c. sugar

¼ c. Asian fish sauce

¼ c. fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp. jalapeño chile, finely chopped

2 tsp. refrigerated garlic paste

1 tsp. Asian chili paste

2 c. pork shoulder, roughly chopped

4 c. red leaf lettuce, roughly chopped

3 oz. rice vermicelli

1 c. English cucumber, thinly sliced

⅔ c. carrots, shredded

½ c. fresh cilantro leaves, loosely packed

½ c. fresh mint leaves, loosely packed

2 tbsp. scallions, sliced

2 tbsp. roasted peanuts, chopped

1 lime

Instructions:

Preheat broiler. Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

In a small saucepan bring 1 cup water and sugar to boil stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat, then stir in fish sauce, lemon juice, jalapeno, garlic paste, and chili paste. Set aside.

Spread the chopped pork in an even layer on prepared pan, pour ¼ cup fish sauce dressing over pork

Broil the pork 4-5 inches from heat until meat is crunchy, about 6 minutes. Reserve the pan juices.

Divide lettuce between 2 bowls, and top each with half of the vermicelli, half of cucumber slices, half of carrots. Sprinkle with cilantro, mint, and top with pork. Pour juices from baking sheet over salads, scatter scallions and peanuts on top. Finish with squeeze of lime, and remaining fish sauce dressing.

-----------------------

#MAUIME SLIDERS:

TOTAL TIME: 40 minutes

SERVES: 6

Ingredients:

¼ c. mayonnaise

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

1 tsp. soy sauce

¼ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. kosher salt

3 c. finely shredded cabbage, firmly packed

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 c. yellow onion, diced

2 c. pork shoulder, shredded

1 c. chicken stock

1 banana, peeled and left whole

1 package Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls, split and toasted

Instructions:

Whisk together mayo, lemon juice, sesame seeds, soy sauce, pepper, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt in medium bowl. Add cabbage and gently stir to coat.

Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, covered with lid until softened, about 10 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove the lid, increase heat to medium-high, and add shredded pork, chicken stock, and banana. Cover partially with lid and cook until liquid is reduced to about ¼ cup, about 10 minutes. Remove and discard the banana. Add remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and cook until liquid is reduced, about 2 minutes.

Divide the pork and slaw evenly among toasted rolls.

-----------------------

BAKED PORK MAC AND CHEESE EGG ROLLS

TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes

SERVES: 16 as an appetizer

Ingredients:

1 c. pork shoulder, chopped

3 c. cold prepared macaroni and cheese

1 c. (4 oz.) shredded mozzarella cheese

⅓ c. chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

⅓ c. instant-blending flour

1 (16 oz.) package refrigerated egg roll wrappers

2 large eggs, beaten

Sriracha chili sauce, for serving

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 475°F. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil, and coat the foil with the nonstick cooking spray. Stir together the chopped pork, macaroni and cheese, mozzarella, chives, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl.

Put flour in shallow bowl. Working with 1 egg roll wrapper at a time, spread out wrapper. Dip brush into beaten eggs, and brush the egg roll wrapper, coating it evenly. Using ¼ cup measure, scoop a portion of the pork mixture onto bottom third of wrapper, shape filling into hot dog shape. Fold left and right sides of wrapper in and over ends of hot dog shape tightening and pressing to lock in the filling. Roll up egg roll like you would a burrito, folding the wrapper over as you pull back on the filling and tighten as you roll so you don’t lose any of the filling. This method will seal the egg roll completely. Lightly brush some beaten egg over the roll, roll it in flour to coat, and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining pork mixture and egg roll wrappers. Coat each egg roll with the cooking spray.

Bake until well browned and crisp, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer the egg rolls to a platter, garnish with the chives, and serve with the Sriracha chili sauce.

-----------------------

CALIFORNIA POZOLE VERDE

TOTAL TIME: 50 minutes

SERVES: 8

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 jalapeño chiles, seeds removed, diced

1 c. yellow onion, chopped

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. dried oregano

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 c. chicken stock

3 (11 oz.) cans whole tomatillos, drained

1 c. salsa verde, such as La Victoria

1 c. firmly packed fresh cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

2 c. pork shoulder, shredded

2 (15.5 oz.) cans hominy, drained

2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled, and diced

2 c. finely shredded cabbage, loosely packed

1 c. radishes, thinly sliced

Smoked paprika, for sprinkling

16 tostada shells, broken into large pieces, or tortilla chips

2 limes, quartered, for serving

Instructions:

Heat oil in a Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high. Add the jalapeño, onion, cumin, oregano, and salt, and cook, stirring, often, until the onions are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock, tomatillos, and salsa verde, and bring to boil. Reduce the heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

Process the mixture with an immersion blender until smooth. Stir in shredded pork and hominy, and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 10 more minutes.

Ladle the soup into the bowls. Top each serving with the avocado, cabbage, and radishes. Sprinkle with the paprika, and serve with broken tostada shells or tortilla chips and a lime wedge.

