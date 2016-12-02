Miranda Lambert: Everything I have to say is on my record

Miranda Lambert won’t be talking directly about everything she’s gone through over the past year — she says all she needs to say on her new album, "The Weight of These Wings. "

In a short clip posted to Instagram, the country singer opens up about why she won’t open up, sitting with her guitar and writing journal as she narrates in a voiceover her thoughts about the album.

“I feel really strongly about the only talking I needed to do, I’ve done and it’s on tape,” Lambert says. “All the parts of me, the parts of the pain I went through, everything that happens to a person in their life — especially in the last couple years for me — is on this record.”

"The Weight of These Wings" hit shelves on Nov. 18 and features two discs, "The Nerve" and "The Heart." Lambert put her renowned songwriting skills to good use on the project, co-writing more than half of the 24 songs, including every track on "The Heart."

“[I’m] mostly hoping that they’ll read into this music and feel their own journey,” Lambert says humbly. “There’s nothing else you want as a songwriter but to write something down and someone go, ‘Hey, that’s my story too.’”

"The Weight of These Wings" has even earned Lambert another No. 1 album, claiming the top spot on Billboard’s Country Albums chart the week after its release, in addition to debuting at No. 3 on the all-genre Top 200 chart.

It was recently announced that “We Should Be Friends” will be the album’s second single — the followup to this summer’s “Vice.” The new track is scheduled to hit airwaves in December. Lambert will hit the road in 2017 on the "Highway Vagabond Tour," which kicks off on Jan. 28 and will continue across the U.S. through March.