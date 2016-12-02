Bella Hadid featured in steamy video after Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid just keeps getting hotter!

A day after strutting her stuff in sexy lingerie down the Victoria's Secret runway, the 20-year-old model can't stop showing skin.

WATCH: Bella Hadid Slays in Sexy Lingerie While Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd on Victoria's Secret Runway

Hadid kicked off the first day of Love magazine's 2016 Advent calendar in a racy aerobics-themed video released on Thursday.

Gigi's little sister showed off her flexibility as she sizzled in '80s workout gear for Love. And while the cigarette Hadid seductively smokes in the video contradicts all her hard work at the gym, the model evens the playing field by enjoying a delicious and nutritious post-workout snack: a banana.

Watch below:

EXCLUSIVE: Yolanda Hadid Gushes Over Gigi and Bella's 'Amazing' Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Moment

Though Hadid snacks on fruit in the video, it was a burger she chowed down on after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, joining sis Gigi and Kendall Jenner for a post-runway binge.