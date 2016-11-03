Country stars read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Ouch! Some of the biggest stars in country music willingly participated in Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" sketch on Wednesday night, subjecting themselves to the harsh criticisms of the Internet's cruelest trolls.

Carrie Underwood breaks Miranda Lambert's six-year female vocalist winning streak

"Just because you have a beard, a ponytail & a cowboy hat, doesn't mean you can sing. You know how I know? Trace Adkins," the "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" singer read, adding, "That's disconcerting."

Miranda Lambert got in on the fun, reading out, "In case of a national emergency, all air traffic will be redirected to Miranda Lambert's forehead."

One tweeter claimed that the duo of Florida Georgia Line were created in a "d--che factory," which the guys joked was "right down the road."

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman was also called out for having "hair like a 'Zoolander' villain," which her bandmates found hilarious.

And two of country's music's greatest legends -- Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson -- were also good sports about the game.

WATCH: Kate Hudson, Ryan Gosling and Paul Rudd Laugh Off Jimmy Kimmel's Latest 'Mean Tweets'

"It's not a hooker convention, it's a Dolly Parton concert," one fan wrote. While another added, "Willie Nelson, you're getting pretty crusty, pal," which the seasoned performers laughed off.

There were a few other painful swipes toward Cassadee Pope's arm tattoo, Jana Kramer's "fake" Texas accent, and Jake Owen's concerts. To see them all, watch the clip!