Good Eating: Patrick Augustyn's Grilled Loin of Tuna

On Tuesday, July 2 World Yacht’s executive chef Patrick Augustyn dropped by to whip up these delicious tuna steaks. And if you can't get to New York to taste them yourself, just follow the recipe!

INGREDIENTS:

4 six-ounce tuna steaks

2 ounces olive oil

4 ounces white wine

1 medium shallot, chopped

4 ounces (1 stick) sweet butter

4 ounces heavy cream

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp ground cumin

Salt & pepper to taste

PROCEDURE:

For sauce, melt ¼ stick butter in sauce pan; sauté shallots until translucent (about 3-5 minutes) over medium heat.

Add in tomato paste, cumin and white wine; whisk together and reduce by ½.

Add heavy cream; reduce mixture by ½.

Remove saucepan from heat; slowly whisk in remaining stick of butter; adjust seasoning.

To grill steaks, coat tuna steaks with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Mark steaks on both sides by placing on grill at high temperature (450 degrees); turn once more and cook until desired doneness (about 5 minutes for one-inch thick steak).

"Mirror" plate with sauce and place tuna on top. Serve with garnish.

Suggested garnishes are: chopped parsley, chopped chives, flavored oil of choice or two-tomato salsa*

*For two-tomato salsa recipe, email