Crashed 1987 Porsche 959 heading to auction, could be worth $500,000

A Porsche 959 is worth more than a million dollars in today's classic car market. How much is someone willing to pay for one that's been in an accident? We're going to find out soon because a banged-up example will cross the Mecum auction block during Monterey Car Week.

The auction house estimates the car to fetch between $450,000 and $550,000. Oddly, the listing for this 1987 Porsche 959 doesn't even mention the significant damage shown on the front of the car. Instead it touts the 444-horsepower 2.8-liter twin-turbocharged engine and the 3.6-second 0-60 mph time. That's going to be difficult to achieve until the right-front wheel is reinstalled and the composite body is put back to its proper shape.

This very car was listed for sale through a broker about a year ago. Somewhere between that listing, which stated that car had 3,500 miles on the odometer, and the 3,657 miles shown in the Mecum auction listing, the car received a hard impact. In the earlier listing, the seller was asking $1,300,000. We can assume that the current owner suffered damage to his/her pride in a crash. It's unknown what the financial loss will end up being given what, if any, role insurance may have played, but it could be between $750,000 and $850,000.

Still, the engine appears unhurt and the accompanying video show the car moving under its own power.

Seeing as this car will be auctioned off in Northern California, the new buyer would be wise to make the next stop Canepa's shop in Scotts Valley, California, outside of Santa Cruz. In fact, this car has been there before.

The car was originally sold in Japan, and Canepa swapped the gauges to U.S. spec so they would read in miles instead of kilometers. Also, this is a Komfort 959, which means it is fitted with adjustable suspension. Canepa upgraded that system to S spec. The new owner should talk to Canepa about fixing the body and perhaps upgrading the car even further. Power numbers upward of 800 horsepower are available for those who have the cash.

Let's also hope that the new owner realizes they they are driving a wild supercar from the 1980s that can easily get out of hand for the uninitiated. A car like this deserves respect, both for its pedigree and from anyone who gets behind the wheel.

The 959 is set to cross the auction block at the Mecum Monterey auction to be held August 23-25.

