Customer returns from test drive by crashing into car dealership

Does the policy “you break it, you buy it” apply to new cars?

Or buildings?

A woman in Guangzhou may be finding out the answer after she ended her test drive of a new BMW X1 SUV by crashing into the dealership that she borrowed it from.

Security camera footage of the incident from last week shows the vehicle smashing into the glass doors of the showroom, pausing for a second, then accelerating into the counter as staff and customers jump out of the way.

According to Shanghaist, the woman later admitted that she’d accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

No one was injured in the crash, but it is not known how much of the damages she is being held responsible for.