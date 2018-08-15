Daredevil motorcyclist performs 'Superman' stunt on busy Texas highway, video shows

A daredevil motorcyclist was captured on video performing dangerous stunts while riding down a busy Texas highway on Sunday.

Ace Scott told KENS 5 he was driving on Loop 410 highway in San Antonio on Sunday when he saw a person on a motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic. He also saw the person lay on their stomach on the seat of the motorcycle. Scott was able to capture the motorcyclist performing the "Superman" stunt as cars beeped at the person.

"He was doing this for about 10 minutes on the highway," Scott said.

He posted the video on social media, where it went viral and received more than 20,000 views on Facebook and thousands of views on Twitter. Scott said he hoped the video would help him locate the motorcyclist.

"He definitely didn't care about his life that day," Scott said. "He was bouncing and swerving into other people's lanes. It was crazy."

The San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 they were investigating if they received a report of the stunt and have urged witnesses to call authorities if they see anything like that in the future.