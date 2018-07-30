Expand / Collapse search
Harley-Davidson reveals its first electric, adventure and streetfighter motorcycles

The production LiveWire has been in the works for over five years.

Harley-Davidson is planning to overhaul its lineup radically in the coming years in an effort to turn around its declining sales.

Along with new small-displacement bikes aimed at foreign markets, the company has unveiled three motorcycles for segments that the brand has never ventured into before.

The first is the production version of the LiveWire electric prototype it first debuted in 2014. The modern cruiser is set to go on sale next summer with a boldly-styled battery-pack and electric motor combination, Brembo performance brakes and a monoshock rear suspension. Range and power have not been revealed. Harley-Davidson earlier this year announced an investment in electric motorcycle company Alta Motors and plans to follow up the LiveWire with a smaller scrambler-style electric, an electric scooter and electric-assist pedal bicycles.

Harley is also getting into the sport bike business, a decade after eliminating its Buell subsidiary. The 975 Streetfighter is a performance motorcycle aimed to compete with the likes of the BMW S1000R and Suzuki GSX-S1000 and powered by an all-new 975cc liquid-cooled V-Twin that will be shared with other future models.

One of them is the Pan America adventure touring bike that will launch with a 1250cc version of the same engine. It features an off-road suspension, skid plate and upright windscreen.

“It’s rugged, it’s capable, and I think what’s important is we did it our way,” Harley-Davidson Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kumbier told Cycle World.

“There are a lot of different adventure-touring products out there but certainly our style and our approach is truly Harley-Davidson.”

The Streetfighter and Pan America are scheduled to hit showrooms in 2020 where they will be parked next to Harley-Davidson’s more traditional models. Further details will be shared as that date approaches.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.