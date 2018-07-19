Ford recalling 550,000 vehicles for rollaway risk

Ford will recall about 550,000 vehicles across North America to repair a transmissiion system defect that has been found to pose a rollaway risk.

Owners of affected 2013-2016 Fusion sedans and 2013-2014 Escape SUVs will be notifed by July 30.

Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can fall off. If this happens, the driver could shift into park but the vehicle could be in another gear. That could let the vehicle roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries. Ford is advising owners to use the parking brake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report