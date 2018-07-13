Barn-find 1962 Jaguar E-type awakens from 35-year cat nap

In 1983, a rare right-hand-drive Jaguar E-type 3.8 coupe was parked in a barn in Scotland. There it rested for 35 years, away from public view, its shapely curves collecting dust and grime under the pitter patter of periodic rain on the barn roof. Now coming out from the drawn-out hibernation, the car appears almost entirely original aside from a different paint job and a sliced beets jar in place of the windshield washer reservoir. Oh, Britain.

H&H Classics auction house found the car in its longtime resting place in Moray, Scotland. “The joy of this job is that now and then you stumble across a car that you just know is going to excite other car lovers as much as it excites you,” says sales team member Roger Nowell, who uncovered the barn find. “This E-Type is such an iconic symbol of its time and our motoring history. It was utterly revolutionary in its day and had a massive influence on the automotive industry.”

The E-type is undoubtedly one of the most significant sports cars of the ’60s, both for its racing pedigree, excellent performance, and enduring design influence. When new, the Series I E-type made 265 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque from its 3.8-liter, DOHC, triple-SU-carbureted inline-six engine.

The car still bears its original Lucas PL headlights, and H&H believes it to retain the original hood. And while the car has not started since it was parked 35 years ago, there is no evidence of accident damage and the engine bay looks complete. The current British Racing Green paint and grey/blue trim were added at some point in place of the original Opalescent Dark Blue paint and grey interior.

While the earlier “flat-floor” E-types of 1961 are considered rarer and perhaps more desirable, this car is one of 1779 right-hand-drive Series I E-type 3.8 Coupes. The magnificent barn-find car heads to auction on July 19 at the Buxton sale at the Pavilion Gardens in the UK. H&H expects it to sell for $39,700–$52,900 (£30,000–£40,000). The thought that there are still unrestored, original cars like these hiding out in far-off places is enough to bring a smile to your face, no?