Couple gets 'parking ticket' at their own wedding

A woman passing by a wedding at a town hall in Somerset, England was appalled to spot a parking ticket on the happy couple’s car.

The white Audi convertible was wrapped in a ribbon and clearly part of the festivities.

She snapped a photo and shared it with local media, telling them “I was really shocked. I know a lot of newlyweds get money or gifts but that seems a bit extreme. They are now having to give someone else money on one of the happiest day of their lives.”

Not all was as it appeared, however, as a town council spokeswoman later confirmed to SWNS that “the ticket was a fake one placed on the car by one of the couple's guests as a prank. It wasn't issued by one of our wardens.”