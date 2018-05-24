Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety

Truck carrying Batmobile and General Lee wrecked in massive blaze

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
SWNS

 (SWNS)

Anyone know where The Joker is?

A transport truck carrying 1960s Batmobile replica along with several other movie and TV tribute cars was engulfed in a massive blaze on a highway outside of Bath, U.K. on Wednesday, destroying several vehicles and the truck’s cab.

A transporter carrying a dozen novelty cars including a BATMOBILE caught fire - burning a number of vintage vehicle to bits. See SWNS story SWFIRE; The lorry was travelling westbound on the M4 near Bath on Wednesday night when it went up in flames. Highways England was forced to shut two lanes of the motorway as firefighters battled the blaze into the early hours of Thursday. It is not know the extent of damage the cars suffered, but Highways England said a number of the specialists cars along with the transporter cab had been destroyed. The truck had been transporting a number of classic cars including a âDukes of Hazzardâ General Lee, Batmobile, âTransformersâ Ford Mustang and âStarsky and Hutchâ Ford Torino.

 (SWNS)

Along with the Batmobile, there was a “Starsky and Hutch” Ford Torino and a Dodge Charger customized to look like the General Lee from the “Dukes of Hazzard.”

No was injured in the incident, but it took firefighters several hours to get the fire under control.

A transporter carrying a dozen novelty cars including a BATMOBILE caught fire - burning a number of vintage vehicle to bits. See SWNS story SWFIRE; The lorry was travelling westbound on the M4 near Bath on Wednesday night when it went up in flames. Highways England was forced to shut two lanes of the motorway as firefighters battled the blaze into the early hours of Thursday. It is not know the extent of damage the cars suffered, but Highways England said a number of the specialists cars along with the transporter cab had been destroyed. The truck had been transporting a number of classic cars including a âDukes of Hazzardâ General Lee, Batmobile, âTransformersâ Ford Mustang and âStarsky and Hutchâ Ford Torino.

 (SWNS)

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, but it was centered around the front of the truck, while the Batmobile, Torino and Charger were near the back and appear to have escaped major damage.

A transporter carrying a dozen novelty cars including a BATMOBILE caught fire - burning a number of vintage vehicle to bits. See SWNS story SWFIRE; The lorry was travelling westbound on the M4 near Bath on Wednesday night when it went up in flames. Highways England was forced to shut two lanes of the motorway as firefighters battled the blaze into the early hours of Thursday. It is not know the extent of damage the cars suffered, but Highways England said a number of the specialists cars along with the transporter cab had been destroyed. The truck had been transporting a number of classic cars including a âDukes of Hazzardâ General Lee, Batmobile, âTransformersâ Ford Mustang and âStarsky and Hutchâ Ford Torino.

 (SWNS)

According to SWNS, the cars may be the property of a company called Car Chase Heroes, which organizes diving events featuring the movie cars and other high performance vehicles, but a representative for the firm declined to comment.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu