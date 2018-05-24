Expand / Collapse search
Toddler hit by alleged street racer who killed her mother also expected to die

Cameron Herrin, 18, was charged with vehicular manslaughter stemming from the death of Lillia Raubenolt's mother, Jessica Resingner.

A 21-month-old child who was injured when a street racer struck and killed her mother in Tampa, Fla., earlier this week is not expected to survive either, according to police.

Jessica Reisinger, 24, was pushing her toddler's stroller through a crosswalk Tuesday when they were hit by a black Ford Mustang driven by 18-year-old Cameron Herrin. The man was allegedly racing with a gold Nissan sedan on the city’s Bayshore Boulevard.

Fox 13 obtained an arrest affidavit on Wednesday stating that the toddler, Lillia Raubenolt, is likely to succumb to her injuries. She and her mother had come to Tampa from their home in Ohio, for a visit.

Damage from the collision can be seen on the front fender of Herrin's Ford Mustang.  (Fox 13)

Police said that Reisinger was making a legal crossing at the divided four-lane road, on which the two cars were seen speeding and changing lanes prior to the collision, according to witnesses.

Police told the Tampa Bay Times that speeding is an ongoing issue on the waterfront boulevard that runs through one of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods.

Herrin and his 20-year-old brother Tristan, who was riding in the Mustang, were arrested along with the driver of the Nissan, 17-year-old John Barrineau.

Cameron Herrin, John Barrineau and Tristan Herrin all face charges in connection with the accident.  (Tampa PD)

The two drivers were charged with street racing, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, while Tristan Herrin was also charged with street racing under a Florida law that considers willing passengers participants in the activity.