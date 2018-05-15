Suspected drunk driver mowed down light poles onto busy highway

Police near Milwaukee arrested a suspected drunk driver in early May after he drove his pickup onto a highway divider and knocked two metal light poles into traffic.

Recently released surveillance video of the incident from the Wisconsin DOT shows the red truck veering into the concrete barrier on I-43 in Glendale and ending up with two wheels off the ground.

It continues like this as it smashes through the poles mounted to the top of the barrier, snapping each and flipping them onto the busy highway.

Shockingly, none of the passing vehicles took a direct hit, although several can be seen swerving to avoid the poles. The DOT reports that there were no serious injuries and only minor damage sustained by the other vehicles.

The pickup eventually drove off the wall and came to a stop alongside it. The driver then failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.