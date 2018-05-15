Nevada police find wrecked $300,000 McLaren supercar in the desert, but no one with it

Police say seatbelts saved the lives of two people who crashed their $300,000 supercar in the Nevada desert, but the vehicle’s engineers deserve a fair share of the credit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol found the totaled McLaren 720 about 70 yards off a road near Lake Mead last week, with damage suggesting that it had rolled at least once as it just missed falling down a ravine.

The 710 horsepower coupé is one of the quickest cars in the world, and has a top speed of 212 mph. It features a carbon fiber passenger cell, similar to a racecar’s, that’s designed to be both lightweight and extremely strong.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?

Despite the massive impact, which left parts of the vehicle scattered around it, at least one of its butterfly-style doors still worked after the accident.

According to police, neither of the occupants was seriously injured. They weren’t there when the car was discovered, however. After searching the area, police learned that they had gotten themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for scrapes and bruises.

The car was apparently taking part in a cross-country exotic car rally, which is a gathering of supercar owners who stay in high-end hotels and hold parties at each stop along the way.

In YouTube video shot at the scene by Daily Driven Exotics, the driver of a Lamborghini Huracan who was taking part in the event says that he spoke to the McLaren passengers and that they were OK.