Massive chocolate spill shuts highway after tanker truck crash

A Polish highway was shut down on Wednesday when a tanker truck full of liquid chocolate crashed and spilled its contents across the road.

Cleanup efforts on the highway were being hampered because the chocolate was quickly cooling and solidifying on the six-lane surface.

Crews at the scene said that they needed to ship in hot water to melt the chocolate and wash it away.

Senior brigadier Bogdan Kowalski with the fire brigade of Slupca, a town in western Poland, said, "cooling chocolate is worse than snow."

TVN24 reported from the site of the accident that the driver was taken to a hospital with a broken arm. The accident occurred in the morning when there was little traffic and nobody else was hurt.

