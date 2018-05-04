Convoy of new pickups stolen from Ram assembly plant

A gang of thieves broke into a Ram truck factory parking lot early Thursday morning and stole around 10 pickups that were fresh off of the assembly line.

Police believe the crooks arrived at the Warren Truck Assembly plant at around 4 a.m. in another stolen truck found nearby, cut through a security fence and each jumped in a Ram 1500.

A guard said one of the trucks smashed through a security gate and was followed by a convoy as they all took off in the same direction.

Police say there is security footage of the crime and that they are looking for more along the roads leading away from the facility.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?

Investigators have not yet said if the keys had been left in the trucks, or their exact descriptions.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told Fox 2 News that it’s possible it was an inside job involving a current or former employee at the factory.

The Warren Truck Assembly plant currently builds the last-generation Ram 1500 pickup, but will soon be retooled to build Heavy Duty Ram pickups as the automaker shifts production of those trucks from Mexico.

With AP